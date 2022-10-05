Kansas Sonic franchise fined almost $42k for violating child labor laws

420783
420783(Mike Mozart / CC BY 2.0)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 6:38 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Sonic franchise operator with locations in Newton, McPherson, and Hutchinson has been fined nearly $42,000 for violating child labor laws.

The U.S. Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division found that BBR Investments LLC, based in Newton, and owner of 17 Sonic drive-in locations in Kansas, violated child labor provisions of the Fair Labor Standards Act.

The investigation found that 50 teens, ages 14 to 15 years old, were employed working more hours than allowed by child labor laws. Six were at 621 E. 4th St in Hutchinson, 10 at 910 E. Kansas Ave in McPherson, and 34 at 1215 N. Main St in Newton.

In a press release by the U.S. Department of Labor, it states, “permitted minors at the three of its restaurants to consistently work more than three hours on a school day, more than 18 hours in a school week, and more than eight hours on a non-school day. The employer also allowed them to work later than 7 p.m. during the school year, and later than 9 p.m. from June 1st through Labor Day.”

The division fined $41,998 in civil money penalties for violations at the drive-in locations.

“Federal child labor laws allow for youth employment but specify when and how long these young people can work and what hazardous occupations must be avoided, so their safety and well-being are never compromised. BBR Investments could have avoided costly penalties by making sure they followed the law,” said Wage and Hour Division District Director Reed Trone.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Pat Bollig was arrested in Cancun after accidentally leaving bullets in a carry-on bag, his...
Wichita husband booked into Mexican prison for ‘simple mistake’
An Andover family mourns the death of a loved one after a house fire in the early hours of...
Family mourns death of beloved father, brother after Andover house fire
Wichita police are investigating a shooting caught on home surveillance, in broad daylight,...
VIDEO: Wichita police investigate shooting caught on home surveillance
A protester is hit by Los Angeles Rams defensive end Takkarist McKinley, middle left, and...
Rams LB Bobby Wagner flattens protester who gets on field
A report claims Gisele Bundchen has hired a divorce lawyer and Tom Brady may be looking to do...
Report: Gisele Bundchen hires divorce lawyer, Tom Brady ‘trying to figure out what to do’

Latest News

An 18-year-old from Derby was not injured when a 2x4 somehow fell from a truck and impales her...
Derby teen has close call when board goes through windshield
ammo found in Wichita man's backpack
Kansas man arrested in Mexico after ammunition found in backpack
Wichita police responded to a crash in northeast Wichita. A woman died after the crash.
Woman dead after NE Wichita crash
Paulette Mattingly reads from the journal she kept while police searched for her 29 year old...
Investigators search for Wichita area woman’s remains, case still cold