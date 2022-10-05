‘Like an infant again’: Family gives update on 11-year-old boy injured in crosswalk

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - An 11-year-old boy hit by a vehicle while using a crosswalk is awake and a little more alert, according to family members.

12 News spoke with Nathan Veith’s dad, who said his son seems to be more relaxed and getting better rest.

“He’s tracking more with his eyes which has been good. We’ve been working with physical and occupational therapy to help prepare his body to relearn basic functions and we’ve been working with speech therapy to work on swallowing,” said Matt Veith. “Hopefully we’ll be heading to a more intensive rehab hospital soon for the more intense, specialized, therapy that he needs.”

In a post on Facebook, Angela Veith, Nathan’s mom, said rehabilitation will likely take place at Madonna Rehabilitation Hospital, located in Lincoln, Neb.

“Unfortunately, Nate is basically like an infant again,” said Angela. “He will have to relearn all the things again over the course of the coming months. The brain injury rehab is the best place for him to be to start the process.”

Madonna Rehabilitation Hospitals are nationally known for brain injury rehabilitation. The facility said its specialists “move patients of all ages toward lifelong brain health and recovery, working with those who have sustained a concussion, diffuse axonal injury, hematoma, abusive head injury, skull fracture or other brain injury.”

Despite having facial injuries, Angela said Nathan likely won’t need surgery. She said her son is otherwise strong, healthy and relatively stable.

“The other great news we got came from the facial surgeon. It appears that despite how broken his face is, he likely won’t need surgery. He has one little thing that he *might* need surgery for and that’s it. Such a blessing!” said Angela.

A Meal Train set up for the family remains full and has raised more than $14,000.

