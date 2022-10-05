‘Like an infant again’: Family gives update on 11-year-old boy injured in crosswalk

The family of 11-year-old Nathan Veith says following an accident that left him critically...
The family of 11-year-old Nathan Veith says following an accident that left him critically injured, he's like an infant again.(Angela Veith/Facebook)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - An 11-year-old boy hit by a vehicle while using a crosswalk is awake and a little more alert, according to family members.

12 News spoke with Nathan Veith’s dad, who said his son seems to be more relaxed and getting better rest.

“He’s tracking more with his eyes which has been good. We’ve been working with physical and occupational therapy to help prepare his body to relearn basic functions and we’ve been working with speech therapy to work on swallowing,” said Matt Veith. “Hopefully we’ll be heading to a more intensive rehab hospital soon for the more intense, specialized, therapy that he needs.”

In a post on Facebook, Angela Veith, Nathan’s mom, said rehabilitation will likely take place at Madonna Rehabilitation Hospital, located in Lincoln, Neb.

“Unfortunately, Nate is basically like an infant again,” said Angela. “He will have to relearn all the things again over the course of the coming months. The brain injury rehab is the best place for him to be to start the process.”

Madonna Rehabilitation Hospitals are nationally known for brain injury rehabilitation. The facility said its specialists “move patients of all ages toward lifelong brain health and recovery, working with those who have sustained a concussion, diffuse axonal injury, hematoma, abusive head injury, skull fracture or other brain injury.”

Despite having facial injuries, Angela said Nathan likely won’t need surgery. She said her son is otherwise strong, healthy and relatively stable.

“The other great news we got came from the facial surgeon. It appears that despite how broken his face is, he likely won’t need surgery. He has one little thing that he *might* need surgery for and that’s it. Such a blessing!” said Angela.

A Meal Train set up for the family remains full and has raised more than $14,000.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Pat Bollig was arrested in Cancun after accidentally leaving bullets in a carry-on bag, his...
Wichita husband booked into Mexican prison for ‘simple mistake’
An Andover family mourns the death of a loved one after a house fire in the early hours of...
Family mourns death of beloved father, brother after Andover house fire
Wichita police responded to a crash in northeast Wichita. A woman died after the crash.
Woman dead after NE Wichita crash
An 18-year-old from Derby was not injured when a 2x4 somehow fell from a truck and impales her...
Derby teen shaken after board slams through windshield
Wichita police are investigating a shooting caught on home surveillance, in broad daylight,...
VIDEO: Wichita police investigate shooting caught on home surveillance

Latest News

KWCH Car Crash generic
Wakeeney man killed in Ellis County accident
Highway 56 is closed in McPherson County due to a semi rollover with hazardous materials.
Highway 56 reopens near McPherson following morning rollover
An 18-year-old from Derby was not injured when a 2x4 somehow fell from a truck and impales her...
Derby teen shaken after board slams through windshield
Wichita police responded to a crash in northeast Wichita. A woman died after the crash.
Woman dead after NE Wichita crash