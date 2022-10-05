Lord’s Diner reopens for indoor seating after 2-year closure

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A ministry dedicated to serving meals to people in need in the Wichita community announced a successful reopening after an approximate two-year closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Lord’s Diner has continued its operation to feed members of its community, but Monday night, it reopened for indoor seating.

“Last night’s reopening was a success! We served tuna and noodles like we did when we first opened on Feb. 13, 2002,” The Lord’s Diner posted on social media. “We are so blown away by the support of our community and the countless volunteers who helped us continue to move forward and serve those in need.”

The Lord’s Diner has about 6,000 volunteers that help to feed thousands of people every day. You can learn more about the ministry and how to contribute to the effort on its website.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com