Man rides back of semi from Wichita to Guthrie, Okla.

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Deputies in Logan County, Oklahoma, made an interesting arrest early Monday morning after they found 30-year-old Dustin Slocum standing on the back of a semi.

The Gutherie Page News reports the truck’s driver left a Wichita shipping yard heading southbound on I-35. Little did he know Slocum had hopped on the back of his rig.

The semi traveled nearly 130 miles until the driver was flagged down by another semi just outside of Guthrie, Okla. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol also reported receiving calls about the situation from other drivers and alerted the Logan County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies arrested Slocum and booked him into the county jail for public intoxication and joyriding, both misdemeanors. Slocum told deputies he caught the ride in hopes of finding his wife.

