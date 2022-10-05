Man rides back of semi from Wichita to Guthrie, Okla.

Logan County, Okla. sheriff's deputies arrested 30-year-old Dustin Slocum after they found him...
Logan County, Okla. sheriff's deputies arrested 30-year-old Dustin Slocum after they found him riding on the back of a semi-truck.(Logan County Sheriff’s Office)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Deputies in Logan County, Oklahoma, made an interesting arrest early Monday morning after they found 30-year-old Dustin Slocum standing on the back of a semi.

The Gutherie Page News reports the truck’s driver left a Wichita shipping yard heading southbound on I-35. Little did he know Slocum had hopped on the back of his rig.

The semi traveled nearly 130 miles until the driver was flagged down by another semi just outside of Guthrie, Okla. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol also reported receiving calls about the situation from other drivers and alerted the Logan County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies arrested Slocum and booked him into the county jail for public intoxication and joyriding, both misdemeanors. Slocum told deputies he caught the ride in hopes of finding his wife.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Pat Bollig was arrested in Cancun after accidentally leaving bullets in a carry-on bag, his...
Wichita husband booked into Mexican prison for ‘simple mistake’
An Andover family mourns the death of a loved one after a house fire in the early hours of...
Family mourns death of beloved father, brother after Andover house fire
Wichita police responded to a crash in northeast Wichita. A woman died after the crash.
Woman dead after NE Wichita crash
An 18-year-old from Derby was not injured when a 2x4 somehow fell from a truck and impales her...
Derby teen has close call when board goes through windshield
Wichita police are investigating a shooting caught on home surveillance, in broad daylight,...
VIDEO: Wichita police investigate shooting caught on home surveillance

Latest News

Kansas Jayhawks mascot during the first half of an NCAA college football game Texas Tech in...
KU announces location for College GameDay
Ascension Via Christi St. Francis hospital
Ascension Via Christi St. Francis nurses file to unionize
Highway 56 is closed in McPherson County due to a semi rollover with hazardous materials.
Highway 56 reopens near McPherson following morning rollover
Where's Shane?
Where's Shane? The Advanced Learning Library