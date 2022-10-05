Patrick Mahomes selected AFC Offensive Player of the Week

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) scrambles during the first half of an NFL...
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) scrambles during the first half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)(Chris O'Meara | AP)
By Greg Dailey
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 8:11 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Another week, another award for a Kansas City Chiefs player.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes was chosen as the AFC Offensive Player of the Week for his performance in the Chiefs’ win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

In the 41-31 triumph over the Bucs, Mahomes passed for 249 yards and three touchdowns, while also adding 34 rushing yards.

The Chiefs’ star signal-caller became the fastest quarterback to reach 20,000 career passing yards.

Mahomes was also named AFC Offensive Player of the Week following his Week One performance against the Arizona Cardinals.

In Week Two, Jaylen Watson’s 99-yard game-changing interception for a touchdown against the Los Angeles Chargers earned him AFC Defensive Player of the Week honors.

Punter Tommy Townsend was named the AFC Special Teams Player of the Month following a stellar September, averaging 55.6 yards per punt with a net average of 49.6 yards.

