Senior girls step in to save high school football game from forfeiting

To help the school avoid another automatic loss, two fellow high school senior girls stepped up to play. (Source: Wewoka Public Schools / SPORTS REPORT+ /TMX)
By Debra Worley
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 10:59 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEWOKA, Okla. (Gray News) – A high school football team in a small town in Oklahoma nearly had to forfeit their game due to the lack of players.

The Wewoka High School football team already had to forfeit a game earlier in the season, also due to a lack of players.

To help the school avoid another automatic loss, two fellow high school seniors stepped up to play.

Softball players Natalie Davis and Callie Ramsey traded in their bats for pads and suited up to play under the Friday night lights.

A video shared by the Wewoka Tigers shows Davis punting the ball nearly 50 yards. In another clip, Davis kicks off and then makes the tackle on the play.

The Tigers ended up losing the home game 47–14 but were happy to get out and play.

Wewoka is located about 70 miles from Oklahoma City.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

Pat Bollig was arrested in Cancun after accidentally leaving bullets in a carry-on bag, his...
Wichita husband booked into Mexican prison for ‘simple mistake’
An Andover family mourns the death of a loved one after a house fire in the early hours of...
Family mourns death of beloved father, brother after Andover house fire
Wichita police responded to a crash in northeast Wichita. A woman died after the crash.
Woman dead after NE Wichita crash
Wichita police are investigating a shooting caught on home surveillance, in broad daylight,...
VIDEO: Wichita police investigate shooting caught on home surveillance
A protester is hit by Los Angeles Rams defensive end Takkarist McKinley, middle left, and...
Rams LB Bobby Wagner flattens protester who gets on field

Latest News

Baquer Namazi, an 85-year-old Iranian-American held by Iran over internationally criticized...
Detained Iranian-American, 85, leaves Iran for major surgery
Where's Shane?
Where’s Shane? Great Plains Renaissance Festival
Where's Shane?
Where's Shane? The Great Plains Renaissance Festival
Where's Shane?
Where's Shane? The Great Plains Renaissance Festival
SpaceX Crew5 astronauts, from left, Russian cosmonaut Anna Kikina, NASA astronaut Josh Cassada,...
Russian launches to space from US, 1st time in 20 years