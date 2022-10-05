Trees in Hays adorned with purple lights for Domestic Violence Awareness Month

A Hays organization is holding their annual tree lighting event to show support for those impacted by domestic violence.
By KWCH Staff and Austin Morton
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 8:14 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - With October being Domestic Violence Awareness Month, an organization in Hays is holding their annual tree lighting event. Purple lights will be hanging from trees around the community to show support for those impacted by domestic violence.

Hays organization, “Options Domestic and Sexual Violence Services”, says aid for domestic violence victims in northwestern Kansas is scarce.

“Were it. Unfortunately, northwest Kansas is a resource desert. And were the only domestic and sexual violence program serving a 17,000 square mile area in Kansas,” said Jennifer Hecker, Exec. Director of Options.

Even though their team is limited, it doesn’t stop them from helping as many people as they can.

“If we get a call in the middle of the night at 2 a.m. from someone who is desperate to leave their situation, its become so unsafe. We will dispatch staff as far as they need to drive to pick someone up and bring them into shelter,” said Hecker.

The tree lighting event begins Tuesday night at 7 p.m. in Hays at the Union Pacific Park.

Anyone in need of help with a domestic violence situation can call the 24/7 Domestic Violence Helpline at 1-800-794-4624.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

An Andover family mourns the death of a loved one after a house fire in the early hours of...
Family mourns death of beloved father, brother after Andover house fire
Wichita police are investigating a shooting caught on home surveillance, in broad daylight,...
VIDEO: Wichita police investigate shooting caught on home surveillance
12 News
Wichita police locate three high-risk runaways
A protester is hit by Los Angeles Rams defensive end Takkarist McKinley, middle left, and...
Rams LB Bobby Wagner flattens protester who gets on field
On Monday, Oct. 3, the City of Wichita announced Mario Knapp and Joseph Sullivan as the two...
City of Wichita announces police chief finalists

Latest News

A Hays organization is holding their annual tree lighting event to show support for those...
Domestic violence awareness event in Hays
Baby Mobile
Holiday Galleria to benefit Wichita Children’s Home’s Baby Mobile
The Lord's Diner reopened for indoor seating on Monday, Oct. 3, after being closed for about...
Lord’s Diner reopens for indoor seating after 2-year closure
2016 St. Patrick's Day parade
Historic Delano to discontinue annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade