Trees in Hays adorned with purple lights for Domestic Violence Awareness Month

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - With October being Domestic Violence Awareness Month, an organization in Hays is holding their annual tree lighting event. Purple lights will be hanging from trees around the community to show support for those impacted by domestic violence.

Hays organization, “Options Domestic and Sexual Violence Services”, says aid for domestic violence victims in northwestern Kansas is scarce.

“Were it. Unfortunately, northwest Kansas is a resource desert. And were the only domestic and sexual violence program serving a 17,000 square mile area in Kansas,” said Jennifer Hecker, Exec. Director of Options.

Even though their team is limited, it doesn’t stop them from helping as many people as they can.

“If we get a call in the middle of the night at 2 a.m. from someone who is desperate to leave their situation, its become so unsafe. We will dispatch staff as far as they need to drive to pick someone up and bring them into shelter,” said Hecker.

The tree lighting event begins Tuesday night at 7 p.m. in Hays at the Union Pacific Park.

Anyone in need of help with a domestic violence situation can call the 24/7 Domestic Violence Helpline at 1-800-794-4624.

