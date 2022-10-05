2 arrested in early morning Hutchinson FBI raid

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KWCH) - Residents in one Hutchinson neighborhood said they awoke to FBI agents raiding a home. It happened early Wednesday morning in the 500 block of N. Grandview.

Two people were arrested according to neighbor Ginny Rockwell. She said authorities arrived in several unmarked cars with an armored vehicle and used flash bangs to enter the home.

“Early this morning my husband and I heard a big boom. We ran to the kitchen window and there were cars everywhere. I opened up the back door and heard another boom. The FBI then came to our neighbors’ house and broke down their door,” said Rockwell.

The FBI could not confirm nor deny the raid. The investigation is ongoing.

