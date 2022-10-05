Wakeeney man killed in Ellis County accident
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Wakeeney man died on Wednesday after a tag axel from a semi-truck fell on him.
Around 7:20 a.m., the Ellis County Sheriff’s Office and Ellis County EMS were dispatched to 1298 Bison Road to assist a person who had suffered severe injuries due to a vehicle on him.
The victim was identified as 44-year-old Jason Lee Brown. Brown was pronounced dead on the scene.
The county coroner was notified, and Brown’s death is under investigation.
