Wakeeney man killed in Ellis County accident

KWCH Car Crash generic
KWCH Car Crash generic(kwch)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Wakeeney man died on Wednesday after a tag axel from a semi-truck fell on him.

Around 7:20 a.m., the Ellis County Sheriff’s Office and Ellis County EMS were dispatched to 1298 Bison Road to assist a person who had suffered severe injuries due to a vehicle on him.

The victim was identified as 44-year-old Jason Lee Brown. Brown was pronounced dead on the scene.

The county coroner was notified, and Brown’s death is under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Pat Bollig was arrested in Cancun after accidentally leaving bullets in a carry-on bag, his...
Wichita husband booked into Mexican prison for ‘simple mistake’
An Andover family mourns the death of a loved one after a house fire in the early hours of...
Family mourns death of beloved father, brother after Andover house fire
Wichita police responded to a crash in northeast Wichita. A woman died after the crash.
Woman dead after NE Wichita crash
An 18-year-old from Derby was not injured when a 2x4 somehow fell from a truck and impales her...
Derby teen has close call when board goes through windshield
Wichita police are investigating a shooting caught on home surveillance, in broad daylight,...
VIDEO: Wichita police investigate shooting caught on home surveillance

Latest News

Highway 56 is closed in McPherson County due to a semi rollover with hazardous materials.
Highway 56 reopens near McPherson following morning rollover
An 18-year-old from Derby was not injured when a 2x4 somehow fell from a truck and impales her...
Derby teen has close call when board goes through windshield
Wichita police responded to a crash in northeast Wichita. A woman died after the crash.
Woman dead after NE Wichita crash
Motorcycle generic
Kansas motorcyclist killed in collision with deer