Wakeeney man killed in Ellis County accident

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Wakeeney man died on Wednesday after a tag axel from a semi-truck fell on him.

Around 7:20 a.m., the Ellis County Sheriff’s Office and Ellis County EMS were dispatched to 1298 Bison Road to assist a person who had suffered severe injuries due to a vehicle on him.

The victim was identified as 44-year-old Jason Lee Brown. Brown was pronounced dead on the scene.

The county coroner was notified, and Brown’s death is under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com