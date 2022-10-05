Wichita husband booked into Mexican prison for ‘simple mistake’

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) -Wichita couple, Josie and Pat Bollig, left this weekend for a vacation to Cancun, Mexico. They flew out of Kansas City, had a stop in Dallas and then finally arrived in Cancun at 5 p.m.

When the couple got to baggage claim, they were pulled aside by officers who told them they needed to take a closer look at their luggage.

“They said ‘can we check it?’ And we were like ‘sure, check it out,” said Josie. “They opened up and went straight to that little backpack. They went to a zipper pouch and they pulled out two cartridges of bullets that were in there.”

The backpack was checked for each flight. Josie said the backpack is a go bag that Pat keeps in his truck. In the bag are bandages, trauma gear and apparently bullets. Josie said Pat forgot the bullets were in the backpack.

In the United States, it’s not illegal to have bullets in your checked luggage. That’s why the couple wouldn’t have been alerted about the bullets. It is illegal to bring them into Mexico and that’s what landed Pat in a prison in Cancun.

“A simple mistake that it wasn’t taken out of this particular backpack,” said Josie. “I just feel like the airlines should make more people aware that they have these items in there and what the laws actually are in other countries.”

Pat will be released from the prison on October 14 if all of his fines are paid, Josie said. She said Pat’s upset he forgot the bullets were in the bag. Each say they can’t wait to be back in the United States.

Josie has set up a GoFundMe page for the fines. She said she will be in Cancun until Pat is released.

