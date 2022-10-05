Wichita husband booked into Mexican prison for ‘simple mistake’

Pat Bollig was arrested in Cancun after accidentally leaving bullets in a carry-on bag, his...
Pat Bollig was arrested in Cancun after accidentally leaving bullets in a carry-on bag, his wife said.(KWCH)
By Hailey Tucker
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 9:11 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) -Wichita couple, Josie and Pat Bollig, left this weekend for a vacation to Cancun, Mexico. They flew out of Kansas City, had a stop in Dallas and then finally arrived in Cancun at 5 p.m.

When the couple got to baggage claim, they were pulled aside by officers who told them they needed to take a closer look at their luggage.

“They said ‘can we check it?’ And we were like ‘sure, check it out,” said Josie. “They opened up and went straight to that little backpack. They went to a zipper pouch and they pulled out two cartridges of bullets that were in there.”

The backpack was checked for each flight. Josie said the backpack is a go bag that Pat keeps in his truck. In the bag are bandages, trauma gear and apparently bullets. Josie said Pat forgot the bullets were in the backpack.

In the United States, it’s not illegal to have bullets in your checked luggage. That’s why the couple wouldn’t have been alerted about the bullets. It is illegal to bring them into Mexico and that’s what landed Pat in a prison in Cancun.

“A simple mistake that it wasn’t taken out of this particular backpack,” said Josie. “I just feel like the airlines should make more people aware that they have these items in there and what the laws actually are in other countries.”

Pat will be released from the prison on October 14 if all of his fines are paid, Josie said. She said Pat’s upset he forgot the bullets were in the bag. Each say they can’t wait to be back in the United States.

Josie has set up a GoFundMe page for the fines. She said she will be in Cancun until Pat is released.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

An Andover family mourns the death of a loved one after a house fire in the early hours of...
Family mourns death of beloved father, brother after Andover house fire
Wichita police are investigating a shooting caught on home surveillance, in broad daylight,...
VIDEO: Wichita police investigate shooting caught on home surveillance
12 News
Wichita police locate three high-risk runaways
A protester is hit by Los Angeles Rams defensive end Takkarist McKinley, middle left, and...
Rams LB Bobby Wagner flattens protester who gets on field
On Monday, Oct. 3, the City of Wichita announced Mario Knapp and Joseph Sullivan as the two...
City of Wichita announces police chief finalists

Latest News

Hays organization shows support for domestic violence victims.
Trees in Hays adorned with purple lights for Domestic Violence Awareness Month
A Hays organization is holding their annual tree lighting event to show support for those...
Domestic violence awareness event in Hays
Baby Mobile
Holiday Galleria to benefit Wichita Children’s Home’s Baby Mobile
The Lord's Diner reopened for indoor seating on Monday, Oct. 3, after being closed for about...
Lord’s Diner reopens for indoor seating after 2-year closure