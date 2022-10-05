Woman dead after NE Wichita crash
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 10:06 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A woman is dead following a one-vehicle crash Tuesday night near 45th Street North and Hillside, in northeast Wichita.
Police said the crash, reported a little before 8 p.m. happened after officers received reports of an erratic driver in the area. The driver eventually crashed into a median. First responders attempted life-saving measures, but the woman died at the scene.
Police said the coroner will determine how the woman died.
Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com