1 dead, 5 injured in stabbing on Las Vegas Strip

Multiple stabbed on Las Vegas Boulevard on Oct. 6, 2022.
Multiple stabbed on Las Vegas Boulevard on Oct. 6, 2022.(LVACS)
By Elaine Emerson
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 2:39 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (FOX5/Gray News) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are investigating a reported stabbing on the Las Vegas Strip that left at least one person dead.

Police said the incident began at about 11:42 a.m. Oct. 6 on the Strip, near the Wynn Las Vegas, according to KVVU.

Six victims have been located at this time, according to police. One victim was reported dead, while the other victims were taken to local hospitals for treatment.

Police reported they have a suspect in custody.

Bystanders in the area told KVVU that some of the victims appeared to be showgirls taking pictures with tourists.

This is an ongoing investigation.

There are road closures in the area and citizens are advised to avoid the area.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pat Bollig was arrested in Cancun after accidentally leaving bullets in a carry-on bag, his...
Wichita husband booked into Mexican prison for ‘simple mistake’
Two were arrested in an early morning FBI raid in Hutchinson.
FBI confirms presence in Hutchinson Wednesday
An 18-year-old from Derby was not injured when a 2x4 somehow fell from a truck and impales her...
Derby teen shaken after board slams through windshield
Wichita police responded to a crash in northeast Wichita. A woman died after the crash.
Woman dead after NE Wichita crash
420783
Kansas Sonic franchise fined almost $42k for violating child labor laws

Latest News

Lottery officials in South Carolina say a lucky woman won a $1 million prize while on her way...
Woman turns $10 lottery ticket into $1 million prize on way to birthday party
The Uvalde school district has fired a police officer who was working for DPS during the deadly...
Uvalde schools fire ex-Texas trooper who was at shooting
This artist sketch depicts the trial of Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes and four others...
Ex-Oath Keeper: Group leader claimed Secret Service contact
The symbol for Twitter appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock...
Musk lawyers say Twitter refusing new $44B bid for company
FILE — New York City Police Department Public Affairs officers set up signs reading 'Gun Free...
Federal judge halts key parts of New York’s new gun law