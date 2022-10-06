Another warm day in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says sunshine returns to the state today and so do warmer, summer-like temperatures. Expect highs in the lower to middle 80s, or roughly ten degrees above average for early October.

A strong cold front will sweep across Kansas later today into the night. While little to no rainfall is expected with the front, temperatures will tumble into the 40s and 50s on Friday. Factor in a gusty northeast wind, clouds/drizzle, and Friday will feel more like November.

While areas along and north of I-70 will see up to a quarter inch of rainfall on Friday, amounts will be much lighter in the Wichita metro area, generally .05″ or less.

After a cold Friday night, with possible frost over northwest Kansas, warmer weather returns this weekend. Highs temperatures in the 60s on Saturday will climb into the 70s on Sunday. Early next week looks even warmer with highs in the 80s.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Sunny and warm. Wind: N/NW 5-15. High: 85.

Tonight: Increasing clouds and breezy. Wind: NE 10-20; gusty. Low: 50.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy, sprinkles/drizzle; breezy and much cooler. Wind: NE 10-20; gusty. High: 59.

Sat: Low: 42. High: 65. More clouds than sun.

Sun: Low: 50. High: 77. Becoming mostly sunny, milder.

Mon: Low: 55. High: 79. Mostly sunny.

Tue: Low: 57. High: 81. Partly cloudy, breezy, and warm.

Wed: Low: 59. High: 85. Partly cloudy, breezy; afternoon storm chances.

