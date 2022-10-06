Double homicide investigation underway after 2 found dead in Labette County

Generic image of police line
Generic image of police line(KWCH 12)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 4:12 PM CDT
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Bureau of Investigation and the Labette County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the deaths of a man and a woman as a double homicide.

“Autopsies determined that both victims died from gunshot wounds,” the KBI confirmed in a news release. “The cases are not considered homicides.”

The KBI identified the man and woman found dead Monday morning (Oct. 3) as 39-year-old Jason M. Bakken and 43-year-old Leanda R. Pounds, both of Mound Valley.

The KBI said a man discovered two bodies when he went to a home in Mound Valley to check on his friends. That man called the sheriff’s office at about 8:30 a.m. Monday. About 40 minutes later, the KBI reported agents and the Crime Scene Response Team responding to the scene.

Anyone with information about this case should call the KBI at 1-800-KS-CRIME. Tips can also be submitted online at  https://www.kbi.ks.gov/sar.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

