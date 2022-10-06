Former Sonic employee recounts experience after franchisee fined for violating child labor laws

Following a near-$42,000 fine against an area Sonic Drive-in franchise operator for violating child labor laws, 12 News spoke with a former employee.
By Alex Jirgens and KWCH Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 11:30 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Following a near-$42,000 fine against an area Sonic Drive-in franchise operator for violating child labor laws, 12 News spoke with a former employee who spoke anonymously about what she experienced.

The U.S. Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division found that BBR Investments LLC, based in Newton, and owner of 17 Sonic drive-in locations in Kansas, violated child labor provisions of the Fair Labor Standards Act at three stores: one each in Hutchinson, McPherson and Newton. The investigation found that 50 teens, ages 14 and 15, were employed working more hours than child labor laws allow.

The employee who spoke with 12 News said she started working at the Sonic restaurant in McPherson at the age of 15, from the summer of 2020 to the end of last year. She said she sometimes worked 12-hour shifts.

Federal law only allows employees 16 and younger to work eight hours in a shift on a non-school day.

“I would work 12 hour shifts on weekends sometimes and only get about 30-minute breaks, if I was lucky, just one,” the former Sonic employee said.

She said she was not part of the investigation that led to the fine against the franchise operator, but feels there should be accountability for what happened to all of the underage employees who were worked beyond what the law allows.

12 News reached out to Newton-based BBR Investments, owner of the three stores where violations were confirmed. As of late Wednesday night, the franchisee hasn’t responded.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Pat Bollig was arrested in Cancun after accidentally leaving bullets in a carry-on bag, his...
Wichita husband booked into Mexican prison for ‘simple mistake’
Wichita police responded to a crash in northeast Wichita. A woman died after the crash.
Woman dead after NE Wichita crash
An Andover family mourns the death of a loved one after a house fire in the early hours of...
Family mourns death of beloved father, brother after Andover house fire
An 18-year-old from Derby was not injured when a 2x4 somehow fell from a truck and impales her...
Derby teen shaken after board slams through windshield
Two were arrested in an early morning FBI raid in Hutchinson.
2 arrested in early morning Hutchinson FBI raid

Latest News

Sonic Drive-In
Former Sonic employee recounts experience after franchisee fined for violating child labor laws
Cruse and Baty
Meet-the-candidates event with Lacey Cruse and Ryan Baty
The race for the Sedgwick County Commission's Fourth District pits incumbent Lacey Cruse...
Sedgwick County Commission District 4 candidates address key issues with voters
FILE - In this Wednesday, June 16, 2010, file photograph, a rainbow arches near Kauffman...
Royals announce Mike Matheny, Cal Eldred will not return next season