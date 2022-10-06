Kansas’ employment forecast could prove fruitful for some, despite looming recession

FILE- Ben Grizzard has excelled at his job with BTW Global since ECVC helped strike the...
FILE- Ben Grizzard has excelled at his job with BTW Global since ECVC helped strike the partnership(Ellie Davis/WITN)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 5:11 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Depending on the industry you work in, now is a good time to look for a new job, and possibly make more money. That’s according to Wichita State University’s Center for Economic Development and Business Research 2023 Employment Forecast.

The report shows the majority of expected growth for Kansas in 2023 is within the production sectors, increasing 1.4% and adding 3,316 jobs. The durables manufacturing industry is forecast to grow the fastest with 1.9%, driven by the aerospace industry and multiple plant locations and expansions.

“Your ability to move up, and upward mobility to make more wages is really strong. And that’s not going to go away even if we have a recession,” said Jeremy Hill, economist and the director of the WSU Center for Economic Development & Business Research.

Recent moves by OPEC and the Federal Reserve could mean that extra money won’t go quite as far, signaling a recession is becoming more and more likely.

“What’s the probability of a recession? You know, 2, 3 weeks ago, I thought it was a lot lower. I thought we’d just slow down. Earlier this week I thought it was about a 70% chance for a recession, and that’s increasing,” said Hill.

He believes Wichita and Kansas are going to do better relative to the rest of the country due to some of our underlying sectors.

“For example, as long as we have don’t have a major recession next year, I think aerospace is gonna continue to grow and that growth is going to fuel this region in the state. On manufacturing, like food, I think we can see some of our food services still grow this next year,” said Hill.

Even if a recession becomes a reality in the near future, Hill said job opportunities will probably stick around, especially those in data processing, where jobs are growing and being filled.

“There’s no chance of that slowing down, even with a recession and that’s because big data is important for being more efficient for all companies,” said Hill.

The Wichita State economist says even if you do secure a higher-paying job, you’ll need to stay vigilant about managing your wealth.

“The bad news, for an everyday household, is that inflation because of OPEC is likely to stick around, and then the federal reserve trying to handle it, means you’re gonna have less dollars at the end of the day,” said Hill.

Hill said industries with jobs not being filled, include those in the leisure and hospitality sectors, such as hotels and restaurants.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Pat Bollig was arrested in Cancun after accidentally leaving bullets in a carry-on bag, his...
Wichita husband booked into Mexican prison for ‘simple mistake’
Two were arrested in an early morning FBI raid in Hutchinson.
FBI confirms presence in Hutchinson Wednesday
An 18-year-old from Derby was not injured when a 2x4 somehow fell from a truck and impales her...
Derby teen shaken after board slams through windshield
Wichita police responded to a crash in northeast Wichita. A woman died after the crash.
Woman dead after NE Wichita crash
420783
Kansas Sonic franchise fined almost $42k for violating child labor laws

Latest News

Generic image of police line
Double homicide investigation underway after 2 found dead in Labette County
Sedgwick County Zoo celebrates 50th birthday with opening of new entrance
Some birds off exhibit at Sedgwick County Zoo due to bird flu
Kansas City Royals manager Mike Matheny (22) talks to Jordan Baker (71) during the sixth inning...
Royals announce Mike Matheny, Cal Eldred will not return next season
Wichita man indicted for intent to distribute fentanyl