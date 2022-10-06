Man acquitted in Stryker shooting sentenced on weapons charge

he Wichita Police Department (WPD) is requesting assistance from the community in locating 23-year-old Maurice Hall of Garland, Texas, who is wanted in connection to the shooting at the Stryker Sports Complex,(Wichita Police Dept.)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 9:14 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A man acquitted this summer in the October 2020 shooting death of a man at Stryker Sports Complex was sentenced Wednesday on a weapons charge.

Maurice Hall was found guilty of criminal possession of a weapon by a convicted felon in August and sentenced this week to 18 months of probation with an underlying sentence of 10 months, along with 75 hours of community service. The 28-year-old from Garland, Texas will have a 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. curfew each day and has authorization to transfer to Texas if approved by the Texas court system.

Hall was charged with first-degree murder in the death of 31-year-old Marquell Nolen. Police alleged Hall and Nolen were arguing at the sports complex behind the bleachers during a youth football game, when a handgun was pulled out and multiple shots were fired, striking Nolen.

During the trial, the defense raised self-defense in the case. On Aug. 10, jurors acquitted Hall of the first-degree murder charges.

