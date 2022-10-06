Much cooler Friday, a few rain showers possible

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that it will turn much cooler Friday with a few rain showers possible over northern Kansas.

It will be a cool start to the day Friday with morning low temperatures in the 40s to near 50. Afternoon highs will only reach the 50s to mid 60s with increasing clouds. A few rain showers will be possible throughout the day over northern Kansas.

A few sprinkles could make it into southern Kansas during the evening, but any rain will begin to end by midnight. Rain amounts will remain less than one-quarter inch over northern Kansas.

The cooler weather will continue for the start of the weekend with highs remaining in the low to mid 60s on Saturday.

Temperatures will quickly warm up by Sunday with highs returning to the upper 70s. Mild weather will continue through most of next week with highs remaining in the 70s to near 80.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: N/NE 5-15. Low: 50

Tomorrow: Increasing clouds. Cooler. Wind: NE 10-20. High: 65

Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy with a few sprinkles possible. Wind: NE 5-10. Low: 43

Sat: High: 63 Mostly cloudy.

Sun: High: 77 Low: 47 Partly cloudy.

Mon: High: 80 Low: 52 Mostly sunny.

Tue: High: 79 Low: 57 Mostly cloudy. Breezy.

Wed: High: 80 Low: 57 Mostly sunny.

Thu: High: 74 Low: 50 Mostly sunny.

