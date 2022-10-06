Much of Kansas, including Sedgwick County, affected by extreme or exceptional drought

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The U.S. Drought Monitor (USDM) released Thursday shows much of Kansas affected by extreme or exceptional drought conditions.

Just a small portion of Kansas, toward the north-central part of the state is not affected by at least abnormally dry weather. That portion accounts for 1.5 percent of the state - the rest is experiencing some level of dry conditions; 69.7 percent are experiencing at least severe drought, and 53.7 percent extreme drought.

A small portion of eastern Sedgwick County and about half of Butler County are within the “exceptional drought” conditions, which covers 28.5 percent of Kansas. In exceptional drought, all crops are severely impacted or not harvested, the ground is cracking, wildfires and large dust storms occur and all aquatic species and food chains are affected.

Some counties south and west of Sedgwick County are completely covered by exceptional drought. Those counties are Cowley, Chautauqua, Elk, Montgomery and Labette. Additionally, the western Kansas counties of Finney, Gray and Haskell are fully within “exceptional drought” range.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com