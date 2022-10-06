Scientists discover new set of blood types

A new set of blood types have been discovered.
A new set of blood types have been discovered.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 6:06 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Scientists said it is important for everyone to know their blood type in case of a life-threatening event that results in a need for a blood transfusion.

Now, they have discovered a new group of blood types that you may need to be aware of in rare occasions.

The new group is called the Er blood group.

According to a study in the journal “Blood,” there are now a total of five Er antigens in this group based on genetic variations.

The blood type can cause immune cells to attack mismatched cells, which has happened in other cases where blood types are incompatible.

The Er antigen was discovered years ago, but the study is the first to describe the different mutations of the antigen.

Experts said that while it may be rare, it could be important for physicians and nurses to pay attention to if they are having trouble diagnosing their patient.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pat Bollig was arrested in Cancun after accidentally leaving bullets in a carry-on bag, his...
Wichita husband booked into Mexican prison for ‘simple mistake’
Two were arrested in an early morning FBI raid in Hutchinson.
2 arrested in early morning Hutchinson FBI raid
An 18-year-old from Derby was not injured when a 2x4 somehow fell from a truck and impales her...
Derby teen shaken after board slams through windshield
Wichita police responded to a crash in northeast Wichita. A woman died after the crash.
Woman dead after NE Wichita crash
420783
Kansas Sonic franchise fined almost $42k for violating child labor laws

Latest News

Two dogs fatally attacked a family in their home near Shelby Forest State Park Wednesday.
2 young children die in attack by 2 family dogs, sheriff’s dept. says
A 'Stranger Things' Halloween display will reopen this weekend.
'Stranger Things' Halloween display allowed to resume
The aftermath of Russian forces missile strike on the city of Zaporizhzhia is seen Thursday.
Russian rockets slam into Ukrainian city near nuclear plant
Toyota Motor Corp. said that if the hub bolts attaching the wheels to the cars became loose,...
Toyota finds wheel, airbag fixes for recalled EVs
Books by French author Annie Ernaux is displayed following the announcement of the 2022 Nobel...
French writer Annie Ernaux awarded Nobel Prize in literature