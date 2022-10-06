Sedgwick County Commission District 4 candidates address key issues with voters

By KWCH Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 10:29 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - There was standing room only Wednesday night at the Evergreen Park Recreation Center in north Wichita where two candidates vying to represent the Sedgwick County Commission’s Fourth District participated in a forum ahead of the Nov. 8 general election. The Sedgwick County Commission District 4 race pits incumbent Lacey Cruse against challenger Ryan Baty, a local business owner.

Main issues debated Wednesday night included affordable housing, public safety, mental health and addiction. Emphasizing the importance of addressing the mental health crisis within Sedgwick County, Cruse said she wants better communication and more funds directed toward these issues.

“In a starting point, how do you get help? As a mother, I wouldn’t have known where to go if I didn’t work for the county,” Cruse said. “We need to do more marketing, and that is a communication problem.”

Baty said the current state of the county government is broken and there is a need for more stability as a starting point to effectively tackle key issues the county faces.

“It has to be about the stability of county government,” Baty said. “What we have seen for the last, since 2018, is really unstable government.”

The League of Women Voters of Wichita Metro hosted the meet-the-candidates event.

