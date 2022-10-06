Some birds off exhibit at Sedgwick County Zoo due to bird flu

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Sedgwick County Zoo said Thursday some birds will be off exhibit until further notice due to the threat of bird flu.

The zoo said two cases of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) cases have recently been identified in Kansas and the SCZ bird care team is taking precautions to protect their areas. Therefore, the flamingos, farms birds, and pelicans, will be off exhibit until further notice to prevent contact with wild waterfowl.

Avian influenza, also known as “bird flu,” is a viral infection that occurs naturally in birds. Wild birds can carry the virus but may not always get sick. The virus can be deadly to birds such as chickens, ducks, and turkeys that become infected.

The zoo said its staff is will continue to closely monitor updates involving cases of avian flu in Kansas.

