Textron announces ‘Returnships’ for those re-entering workforce

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Textron Aviation on Thursday announced the launch Returnships – a jump start to (re)start. The paid, 16-week program provides an opportunity to mid-level professionals who have taken a break from their professional role and are now looking to transition back to full-time employment.

Returnship opportunities are customized to align with the skills and interests of the participants. If accepted into the program, a participant is matched with a team, department or function where they can provide value, learn new skills or retrain and gain new skills. After completing the four-month program, qualified candidates will be considered for conversion to full-time opportunities at Textron Aviation.

“We are dedicated to developing an inclusive workforce and are proud to be the first company in the region to launch a paid Returnship program for experienced professionals,” said Maggie Topping, senior vice president, Human Resources & Communications. “Textron Aviation understands the potential and value of individuals returning to the workforce, including a wealth of experience, transferable skills and motivation. We look forward to supporting these individuals in jumpstarting their careers.”

The Returnship program was created by Textron Aviation in partnership with Path Forward, a nonprofit whose mission is to empower individuals as they return to the workforce with the tools they need to succeed after they have spent time as a caregiver. Applications are open now and individuals can apply directly through Textron Aviation at this link. Applications are due before October 31, 2022 and the program begins January 2023.

