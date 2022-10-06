Textron announces ‘Returnships’ for those re-entering workforce

Textron Aviation Wichita Sign
Textron Aviation Wichita Sign(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 9:06 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Textron Aviation on Thursday announced the launch Returnships – a jump start to (re)start. The paid, 16-week program provides an opportunity to mid-level professionals who have taken a break from their professional role and are now looking to transition back to full-time employment.

Returnship opportunities are customized to align with the skills and interests of the participants. If accepted into the program, a participant is matched with a team, department or function where they can provide value, learn new skills or retrain and gain new skills. After completing the four-month program, qualified candidates will be considered for conversion to full-time opportunities at Textron Aviation.

“We are dedicated to developing an inclusive workforce and are proud to be the first company in the region to launch a paid Returnship program for experienced professionals,” said Maggie Topping, senior vice president, Human Resources & Communications. “Textron Aviation understands the potential and value of individuals returning to the workforce, including a wealth of experience, transferable skills and motivation. We look forward to supporting these individuals in jumpstarting their careers.”

The Returnship program was created by Textron Aviation in partnership with Path Forward, a nonprofit whose mission is to empower individuals as they return to the workforce with the tools they need to succeed after they have spent time as a caregiver. Applications are open now and individuals can apply directly through Textron Aviation at this link. Applications are due before October 31, 2022 and the program begins January 2023.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Pat Bollig was arrested in Cancun after accidentally leaving bullets in a carry-on bag, his...
Wichita husband booked into Mexican prison for ‘simple mistake’
Two were arrested in an early morning FBI raid in Hutchinson.
2 arrested in early morning Hutchinson FBI raid
An 18-year-old from Derby was not injured when a 2x4 somehow fell from a truck and impales her...
Derby teen shaken after board slams through windshield
Wichita police responded to a crash in northeast Wichita. A woman died after the crash.
Woman dead after NE Wichita crash
420783
Kansas Sonic franchise fined almost $42k for violating child labor laws

Latest News

he Wichita Police Department (WPD) is requesting assistance from the community in locating...
Man acquitted in Stryker shooting sentenced on weapons charge
Does It Work: Fasta Pasta
Does It Work? Fasta Pasta
Sonic Drive-In
Former Sonic employee recounts experience after franchisee fined for violating child labor laws
420783
Former Sonic employee recounts experience after franchisee fined for violating child labor laws