WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Downtown Salina is getting taken over by some really impressive artists!

Boom! Salina is a street art and mural festival happening in downtown Salina, and will feature live music, world-class muralists, and lots of fun!

You can find more info on everything happening at www.boomsalina.art.

