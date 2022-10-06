Wichita man indicted for intent to distribute fentanyl

(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 1:07 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) – A federal grand jury in Wichita returned an indictment charging a Kansas man with drug trafficking-related offenses.

According to court documents, Grant Lubbers, 36, of Wichita was indicted on one count of possession with the intent to distribute a controlled substance (fentanyl) and one count of possession of a firearm during a drug trafficking offense.

Lubbers is accused of possessing 40 grams or more of a substance containing a mixture of fentanyl.

The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) is investigating the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Alan Metzger is prosecuting the case.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

