City of Wichita ends emergency rental assistance program

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The City of Wichita ended its participation in a program that helped to pay past due rent and utilities for people who lost their jobs due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The city said as of last Wednesday, it’s exhausted all its funding for the program.

Statewide funds for the assistance, called the Kansas Emergency Rental Assistance, or “KERA” program are running out. The Kansas Housing Resources Corporation said since the program’s establishment in March 2021, it’s awarded more than $250 million to Kansans in need. Those covered include more than 75,000 Kansans and 10,000 housing and service providers.

The Kansas Housing Resources Corporation (Kansas Housing) said the assistance prevented thousands of evictions and provide vital services to more than 30,000 Kansans at risk of losing their homes.

“Rental assistance is paid directly to housing and service providers, helping landlords cover their operating costs and keep up with essential maintenance and repairs, stimulating the local economy,” Kansas Housing said.

The organization said officials “have begun taking steps to close the (KERA) program with exhaustion of program funds expected in coming weeks.”

You can learn more about the Kansas Housing Resource Center and available pandemic relief here: https://kshousingcorp.org/emergency-rental-assistance/.

