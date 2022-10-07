College Gameday is in Lawrence, as KU football tries to rise up the ranks: What fans need to know

By Shain Bergan and Marleah Campbell
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 5:56 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
LAWRENCE, Ks. (KCTV) - When the Kansas Jayhawks take on Texas Christian University at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium on Saturday, they will be center stage for College Gameday for the first time ever.

The major ESPN production choosing Lawrence as this week’s spotlight location has turned the campus and this college community on its head, as the football team---at least for now---rides highs not seen in over a decade. KU entered the national rankings this week at #19. TCU sits at #17.

This is the first time Kansas football has been nationally ranked since 2009, when the program also started 5-0 and was ranked #19. That team, though, lost seven straight games to finish 5-7. This KU team looks to avoid such pitfalls and keep the winning streak going.

Saturday’s game will be held in front of a sellout crowd for the third straight week. In the meantime, College Gameday festivities began Thursday, and the Gameday crew is recording segments Friday that will be featured as part of their coverage. They will be live at noon and 2 p.m. Friday, as well, and fans are welcomed to come out to the setup location for that.

The Gameday crew is set up on on Campanile Hill, just south of the football stadium.

Here’s the rundown of the fan festivities as part of College Gameday:

  • 12 p.m., 2 p.m. Friday: Live shows
  • 2:30 p.m. Friday: KU hotel sendoff
  • 5:30 a.m. Saturday: Fans welcome
  • 6 a.m. Saturday: Tailgating opens
  • 11 a.m. Saturday: Kickoff

