Cool again Saturday, warmer Sunday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that cool weather will continue Saturday before warmer weather returns Sunday.

It will be a chilly start to the day Saturday with morning low temperatures in the low to mid 40s. Afternoon highs will reach the upper 50s to mid 60s. Skies will start out mostly cloudy, but more sunshine will return during the afternoon.

Warmer weather is on the way Sunday with highs returning to the mid to upper 70s. It will remain mild for most of next week with highs remaining in the 70s to near 80.

There will be a couple of rain chances next week. The first will arrive Monday evening and into Monday night over south central and eastern Kansas. The second will arrive Tuesday evening, again over eastern Kansas.

The rest of the week will likely remain dry with gusty winds expected along with the mild weather.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Becoming cloudy. Wind: N/NE 5-15. Low: 45

Tomorrow: Decreasing clouds. Wind: NE/SW 5-10. High: 66

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Wind: SW 5-10. Low: 47

Sun: High: 78 Mostly sunny.

Mon: High: 77 Low: 52 Becoming cloudy; a few evening and overnight showers.

Tue: High: 80 Low: 59 Partly cloudy and windy; isolated storms overnight.

Wed: High: 77 Low: 57 Partly cloudy. Windy.

Thu: High: 69 Low: 46 Partly cloudy, windy and cooler.

Fri: High: 73 Low: 43 Mostly sunny. Breezy.

