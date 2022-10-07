Derby welcomes Maize Eagles to Panther Stadium: What you need to know

DERBY, Kan. (KWCH) - Derby Public Schools says to be prepared for a large crowd Friday night as the Panthers host the Maize Eagles at 7 p.m.

Fans are encouraged to use GoFan to purchase digital tickets for smoother entry into Panther Stadium. Parking near the stadium will go fast, according to the district, so fans are advised to arrive early. Parking on grass, medians, or in driving lanes is prohibited. The district said there will also be an increased police presence.

USD 260 also posted on its Facebook page about the facility rules at Panther Stadium. Some of the rules include no re-entry, no outside food or drink, no tobacco, no outside sporting equipment or lawn chairs, and no saving seats. Only documented service animals will be allowed. Students in 5th grade or below must be with an adult, older students must be with an adult or have a school-issued ID.

