‘Holy War’ kicks off Friday night at Riverfront Stadium

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The “Holy War” kicks off at 7 p.m. as Bishop Carroll and Kapaun Mount Carmel battle it out at Riverfront Stadium. It’s the first-ever high school football game at the stadium in downtown Wichita.

The Wichita Wind Surge shared a video on Twitter earlier this week showing off the stadium’s transformation from a baseball field into a football field.

T-MINUS TWO DAYS until football is underway at Riverfront Stadium!



Have you purchased your tickets?@BCCHS_Eagles

x @kapauncrusaders



🎟 https://t.co/5zfm6lesOE



Sponsored by: Mel Hambelton Ford and Catholic Family Federal Credit Union pic.twitter.com/6R9DGoaW8W — Wichita Wind Surge (@WindSurgeICT) October 5, 2022

As soon as the Wind Surge was eliminated from the playoffs, grounds crews went to work taking out the pitcher’s mound to put up goalposts and lay down sod. The crew also removed an inch of dirt off the surface, which equates to around 25 tons of dirt.

Riverfront Stadium head groundskeeper Ben Hartman said he’s excited to give high school athletes the opportunity to play in this venue.

“It’s such a cool feeling for myself and my crew because we get to give them one of the best playing fields most of them will ever play on. Not just to mention that they get to come into a stadium setting,” said Hartman. “It’s really cool seeing these guys the first time they step out onto the field. They’re in so much awe and shock and it’s really fun to be able to give them that opportunity.”

Since this is the first football game at the stadium, the Wind Surge put out a ”Know Before You Go” tweet for things to remember ahead of Friday night’s game.

The Wind Surge encourages fans to have their digital tickets ready with the barcode showing. The team suggests using Apple or Google Wallet.

Parking will be free and first come first serve in Lot A, Lot B and at the Ice Rink. Additional parking is available across the river. Tailgating is not permitted at Riverfront.

There’s also a bag policy at Riverfront. All bags must be clear or under 4.5″ x 6.5″. Exceptions will be made for medical and manufactured diaper bags with children present.

Lastly, Riverfront is a cashless facility. Credit, debit and mobile payments are accepted at all concession stands and team stores. Cash can be exchanged for a prepaid card at a Ready Station card-to-cash kiosk located in either team store.

SHARE IT. SAVE IT. SCREENSHOT IT.



Gates open: 5:30 pm. Kick off: 7:00 pm. pic.twitter.com/7rQW0FoxHo — Wichita Wind Surge (@WindSurgeICT) October 7, 2022

