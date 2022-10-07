Junior League of Wichita donation makes popular zoo exhibit possible

In 2000, the Junior League of Wichita donated a $1.5 million gift to create the "Pride of the Plains."
By Lily Wu and KWCH Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 9:46 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Sedgwick County Zoo is one of the state’s most popular attractions, elevated in large part by donations to develop and expand. In 2000, the Junior League of Wichita donated a $1.5 million gift for the zoo to create its “Pride of the Plains” exhibit.

“It was their 75th anniversary gift to the community,” said Sedgwick County Zoo Communications Director Jennicka King. “It kind of kicked off a trend of building these large, immersive habitats here at the zoo that we’re still doing today.” Donations like that mean so much because that’s how the zoo keeps running.”

The exhibit the zoo’s lions call home is a source of pride for the Junior League, a women’s service and charitable organization.

“As we look to raise funds for our future community projects, I look around at the Pride of the Plains exhibit and I get goose chills because this is something that the entire Wichita community enjoys and loves and sees every time they visit the zoo,” said Junior League of Wichita Vice President of Membership Jeanette Clement.

The Junior League of Wichita’s contributions to the community are largely made possible from its biggest annual fundraiser, the Holiday Galleria. The 2022 Holiday Galleria started Thursday, Oct. 6 and continues through Saturday, Oct. 8 at Century II Expo Hall in downtown Wichita.

