KU announces plans to ‘transform’ football stadium, mixed use space

Kansas improved to 5-0 with a 14-11 win over Iowa St. on Oct 1, 2022; Lawrence, Kansas, USA
By KWCH Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 10:58 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (KWCH) - The University of Kansas announced on a Friday plans to transform and re-imagine David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium – one of the nation’s oldest football venues – “to create a world-class experience for fans while providing Kansas Football the facilities it needs to compete at the highest level, as well as renovations to the Anderson Family Football Complex.”

The announcement comes as the undefeated Jayhawks (5-0) enter a matchup against TCU on Saturday at home and welcome ESPN College GameDay to Lawrence for the first time.

Facility upgrades include creating a north gateway to campus with new multiple-use space and re-imagined Kansas Football facilities. The project will “transform the area near the intersection of 11th and Mississippi streets with new facilities that may include a mix of conference and entertainment space, retail and other functions that drive regional economic growth and generate revenue for academic programming.”

“This project is unmatched in its vision to benefit a broad range of KU constituents while signaling a new era for Kansas Football,” said Travis Goff, director of athletics. “Once complete, this project will ensure our football program has the facilities it needs to compete at the highest level and provide the best-possible game day experience for student-athletes and fans. Moreover, we are thrilled this project goes beyond football to benefit the entire university and the regional economy.”

The university’s architecture and design partners will meet next week with Lance Leipold, football head coach, to discuss improvements to the Anderson Family Football Complex, which will focus on the student-athlete and recruitment experience.

“This project will have a profound impact on the future of Kansas Football and the entire community,” Leipold said. “It will specifically impact our current and future football players, who will now have a state-of-the-art facility to train in. With an up-to-date facility and a commitment to improve Anderson Family Football Complex, our day-to-day operation will be more efficient and effective. This is an exciting time for Kansas Football, and this certainly adds to it.”

Renovations will begin with site preparation work related to stormwater, sanitation, Wi-Fi availability and electrical system upgrades, in the first half of 2023. KU will also select a construction manager in the weeks ahead.

The project will be funded primarily with private donations, economic development funds, premium seating sales in the stadium and future development opportunities that will be created on the site, according to the university.

KU has chosen HNTB, a global leader in multipurpose entertainment venue design, as the lead architect, in partnership with Lawrence-based Multistudio. KU has also retained Nations Group, a national owner’s representative firm specializing in university athletics venues and mixed-use facilities. The firms will help KU develop more specific plans, timelines and cost estimates in the weeks ahead.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

