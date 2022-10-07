Man pleads guilty to 2021 double murder

(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 1:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Wichita man on Friday admitted to killing two teenagers last year.

Dontenize Kelly, 24 of Wichita, pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree murder in the deaths of 17-year-old Michael Beasly and 18-year-old Kaylah Blackmon in February 2021.

Wichita police found Beasley’s body in the 1009 block of N. Ash after responding to the call of a shooting. A search was put out of Blackmon and her 2005 Ford Escape. Officers found Blackmon’s body three days later in the vehicle.

Kelly is set for sentencing in the case on Nov. 18 at 1:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Two were arrested in an early morning FBI raid in Hutchinson.
FBI confirms presence in Hutchinson Wednesday
Pat Bollig was arrested in Cancun after accidentally leaving bullets in a carry-on bag, his...
Wichita husband booked into Mexican prison for ‘simple mistake’
420783
Former Sonic employee recounts experience after franchisee fined for violating child labor laws
Textron Aviation Wichita Sign
Textron announces ‘Returnships’ for those re-entering workforce
Logan County, Okla. sheriff's deputies arrested 30-year-old Dustin Slocum after they found him...
Man rides back of semi from Wichita to Guthrie, Okla.

Latest News

The Lee Richardson Zoo in Garden City on Friday shared photos of 3-month-old ruffed lemur twins...
Ruffed lemur twins venture outside at Lee Richardson Zoo
Kansas improved to 5-0 with a 14-11 win over Iowa St. on Oct 1, 2022; Lawrence, Kansas, USA
KU announces plans to ‘transform’ football stadium, mixed use space
Nickerson Lady Panther #35 Ava Jones shoots a free throw attempt. The Nickerson Lady Panthers...
Iowa coach expresses doubt over Ava Jones’ basketball future
College Gameday is in Lawrence, as there are several fan-centric events Friday and Saturday,...
College Gameday is in Lawrence, as KU football tries to rise up the ranks: What fans need to know