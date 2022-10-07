Man pleads guilty to 2021 double murder

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Wichita man on Friday admitted to killing two teenagers last year.

Dontenize Kelly, 24 of Wichita, pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree murder in the deaths of 17-year-old Michael Beasly and 18-year-old Kaylah Blackmon in February 2021.

Wichita police found Beasley’s body in the 1009 block of N. Ash after responding to the call of a shooting. A search was put out of Blackmon and her 2005 Ford Escape. Officers found Blackmon’s body three days later in the vehicle.

Kelly is set for sentencing in the case on Nov. 18 at 1:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com