Police: Man accused of throwing dog from bridge, says witches made him do it

Officials said the 1-year-old, brown-and-white pit bull-type dog did not show any visible signs...
Officials said the 1-year-old, brown-and-white pit bull-type dog did not show any visible signs of injury but was clearly shaken by the incident.(Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office)
By Anisa Snipes and Debra Worley
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 3:03 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) – A man is facing animal cruelty charges after authorities say he threw a dog from a bridge, according to Spartanburg County Environmental Enforcement.

Officers were called to respond to reports of a man tossing a dog from a bridge off Highway 11 in Spartanburg.

After speaking with a witness, authorities found a man holding a dog in a chokehold.

Officers said the man told him witches told him to throw the dog from a 34-foot bridge twice.

He also mentioned he was the dog’s owner but released ownership to the county.

Officials said the 1-year-old, brown-and-white pit bull-type dog did not show any visible signs of injury but was clearly shaken by the incident.

The dog was taken to Greenville County Animal Care for assessment.

Copyright 2022 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two were arrested in an early morning FBI raid in Hutchinson.
FBI confirms presence in Hutchinson Wednesday
Pat Bollig was arrested in Cancun after accidentally leaving bullets in a carry-on bag, his...
Wichita husband booked into Mexican prison for ‘simple mistake’
420783
Former Sonic employee recounts experience after franchisee fined for violating child labor laws
Textron Aviation Wichita Sign
Textron announces ‘Returnships’ for those re-entering workforce
Logan County, Okla. sheriff's deputies arrested 30-year-old Dustin Slocum after they found him...
Man rides back of semi from Wichita to Guthrie, Okla.

Latest News

FILE - A U.S. Postal Service employee works outside a post office in Wheeling, Ill., Dec. 3,...
Federal judge faults Postmaster General DeJoy in mail delays
Actor Kevin Spacey leaves court following the day's proceedings in a civil trial, Thursday, Oct...
Kevin Spacey trial witness claims sexual abuse by actor
FILE - The aftermath of a Russian forces missile strike on the city of Zaporizhzhia is seen...
Russia strikes annexed area; more bodies found in liberated zones
FILE - A memorial for the victims of the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde,...
Uvalde school district suspends entire police force after outrage
Ryan Blaney (12) leads the field through the tri-oval during a NASCAR Cup Series auto race...
NASCAR teams call revenue model ‘broken,’ warn of layoffs