Ribbon-cutting ceremony held for new biodiesel plant in Hugoton

HUGOTON, Kan. (KWCH) - In what’s considered a big step toward cleaner energy in southwest Kansas, Seaboard Energy held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its news biodiesel plant in Hugoton.

Biodiesel is nearly identical to regular diesel, but it’s not a fossil fuel. The new plant will staff 74 employees and use other existing southwest Kansas industries to help support its needs.

“We’re supporting more of the local gas economy. Electric and the rail and trucking and transportation would be the big ones taking advantage in this immediate area of opportunity,” said Seaboard Energy President and CEO Gary Lewis.

Businesses outside the biofuel industry also continue to see growth in southwest Kansas. Seaboard Administrative Coordinator Kristen Farnum said benefactors from the renewable diesel plant in Hugoton include restaurants, hotels and rental properties.

Seaboard said with its investment, it plans to have a long relationship with the community.

“This is going to be jobs for generations, for my children (and) my grandchildren, not just myself,” Farnum said.

Lewis said he’s confident with the decision to build in southwest Kanas.

“For this part of the world we really feel like we couldn’t imagine a better location, " he said.

