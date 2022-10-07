Ruffed lemur twins venture outside at Lee Richardson Zoo

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Lee Richardson Zoo released photos Friday showing off its three-month-old ruffed lemur twins. The zoo, located in Garden City, said it was the first time the animals ventured into the outdoor portion of the zoo’s Primate Forest.

“The twins were hesitant to go outside at first, but soon their curiosity got the best of them, and they started to explore the yard,” said Carrie Thurman, Lead Keeper. “It didn’t take them much time at all to literally start ‘learning the ropes’ as they explored their exhibit with their adult family members nearby.”

The twins were born on June 28 and spent their first few months in an indoor climate-controlled environment where they learned from the adult lemurs how to climb the ropes and trees. Now that they’ve grown in size, the twins and their family, mother, “Sorsha,” father, “Bogey,” big brother, “Mafy,” and Uncle Frank, are ready to greet visitors daily in their indoor and outdoor habitat.

Red ruffed lemurs are native to the northeastern part of Madagascar. They are critically endangered due to habitat loss and fragmentation, as well as hunting. You can learn more about how you can help red ruffed lemurs when you visit the zoo: https://www.leerichardsonzoo.org/

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com