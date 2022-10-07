Ruffed lemur twins venture outside at Lee Richardson Zoo

The Lee Richardson Zoo in Garden City on Friday shared photos of 3-month-old ruffed lemur twins...
The Lee Richardson Zoo in Garden City on Friday shared photos of 3-month-old ruffed lemur twins who are finally ready to be viewed by visitors.(Lee Richardson Zoo)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 1:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Lee Richardson Zoo released photos Friday showing off its three-month-old ruffed lemur twins. The zoo, located in Garden City, said it was the first time the animals ventured into the outdoor portion of the zoo’s Primate Forest.

“The twins were hesitant to go outside at first, but soon their curiosity got the best of them, and they started to explore the yard,” said Carrie Thurman, Lead Keeper. “It didn’t take them much time at all to literally start ‘learning the ropes’ as they explored their exhibit with their adult family members nearby.”

The twins were born on June 28 and spent their first few months in an indoor climate-controlled environment where they learned from the adult lemurs how to climb the ropes and trees. Now that they’ve grown in size, the twins and their family, mother, “Sorsha,” father, “Bogey,” big brother, “Mafy,” and Uncle Frank, are ready to greet visitors daily in their indoor and outdoor habitat.

Red ruffed lemurs are native to the northeastern part of Madagascar. They are critically endangered due to habitat loss and fragmentation, as well as hunting. You can learn more about how you can help red ruffed lemurs when you visit the zoo: https://www.leerichardsonzoo.org/

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Two were arrested in an early morning FBI raid in Hutchinson.
FBI confirms presence in Hutchinson Wednesday
Pat Bollig was arrested in Cancun after accidentally leaving bullets in a carry-on bag, his...
Wichita husband booked into Mexican prison for ‘simple mistake’
420783
Former Sonic employee recounts experience after franchisee fined for violating child labor laws
Textron Aviation Wichita Sign
Textron announces ‘Returnships’ for those re-entering workforce
Logan County, Okla. sheriff's deputies arrested 30-year-old Dustin Slocum after they found him...
Man rides back of semi from Wichita to Guthrie, Okla.

Latest News

Man pleads guilty to 2021 double murder
Kansas improved to 5-0 with a 14-11 win over Iowa St. on Oct 1, 2022; Lawrence, Kansas, USA
KU announces plans to ‘transform’ football stadium, mixed use space
Nickerson Lady Panther #35 Ava Jones shoots a free throw attempt. The Nickerson Lady Panthers...
Iowa coach expresses doubt over Ava Jones’ basketball future
College Gameday is in Lawrence, as there are several fan-centric events Friday and Saturday,...
College Gameday is in Lawrence, as KU football tries to rise up the ranks: What fans need to know