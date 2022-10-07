Temperatures take a tumble today

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne after summer-like Thursday with highs in the 70s and 80s, today will feel more like November. Increasing clouds and afternoon sprinkles/patchy drizzle will keep temperatures in the 50s and when you factor in the gusty northeast wind, it will feel even colder.

While areas along and north of I-70 will see scattered showers and up to a quarter inch of rainfall today, amounts will be much lighter in the Wichita metro area, generally .05″ or less.

After a cold Friday night, with possible frost over northwest Kansas, warmer weather returns this weekend. Highs temperatures in the 60s on Saturday will climb into the 70s on Sunday. Early next week looks even warmer with highs in the 80s.

Our next cold front is scheduled to arrive on Wednesday of next week. However, little to no rainfall is expected with the front and temperatures will only tumble into the near normal 70s.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Increasing clouds, afternoon sprinkles; breezy and much cooler. Wind: NE 10-20; gusty. High: 60.

Tonight: A few evening showers, otherwise cloudy. Wind: NE 5-10. Low: 44.

Tomorrow: Morning clouds, then afternoon clearing. Wind: E/SW. High: 65.

Sun: Low: 50. High: 77. Mostly sunny, milder.

Mon: Low: 55. High: 79. Partly cloudy.

Tue: Low: 57. High: 81. Partly cloudy, breezy, and warm.

Wed: Low: 59. High: 80. Partly cloudy, continued breezy.

Thu: Low: 48. High: 73. Mostly sunny, cooler.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com