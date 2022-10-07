Wichita nurses consider unionizing

Full-time and part-time registered nurses at Ascension Via Christi St. Francis in Wichita could form a new bargaining unit with National Nurses United.
By Alex Jirgens and KWCH Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 11:38 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Full-time and part-time regular and per diem registered nurses at Ascension Via Christi St. Francis in Wichita could form a new bargaining unit with National Nurses United. Thursday, 12 News reporter Alex Jirgens looked into what this means for, not only working conditions, but also the future of healthcare employment.

As a nurse herself, Kelly Sommers, executive director of the Kansas State Nurses Association has seen firsthand issues healthcare workers across the state face. While the state-level association isn’t on board with an effort to unionize, it’s not surprised, Sommers said.

“We have too many nurses taking on too many people that need extensive care and it is making the nurses a little nervous because they can’t provide the quality of care they want to for patients,” she said.

Sommers also said she doesn’t feel that decision making is happening with nurses in mind.

“Decisions are being made by CEOs that have no experience in nursing, probably don’t even know what a nurse does, let alone the needs of nurses right now,” she said. “We’re the largest profession in Kansas and we have to be listened to right now. This is not something we can continue to ignore or listen to other people.”

Sommers said though unions serve their purpose, she feels nurse-led legislation will enact true change.

“It’s going to get worse before it’s going to get better,” she said.

Thursday, 12 News also reached out to Ascension Via Christi CEO Kevin Strecker about the healthcare provider’s position on the nurses’ petition.

“We have received notice of the petition and are still evaluating our response to this action,” Strecker said.

