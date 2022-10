WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Sedgwick County Sheriff’s deputy died from their injuries in a Friday night crash near 29th Street North and 135th West, near the Maize city limits in the county, the Kansas Highway Patrol confirmed.

A second person suffered serious injuries in the crash, reported about 9:30 p.m.

