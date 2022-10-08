Cool today- warmer Sunday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Expect a chilly start to the weekend with morning temperatures in the 30s and 40s.

Clouds will hang around southern Kansas a good portion of the day with a few peeks of sun late in the afternoon. More sunshine expected across northern Kansas. Highs will reach the upper 50s and low 60s statewide.

High pressure that moved in from Canada is responsible for the chilly Saturday and will begin to drift east into Missouri on Sunday. Clouds will move out tonight for most parts of Kansas. A few high clouds will remain over the southern part of the state. Temperatures will tumble quickly after sunset with morning lows in the 30s and 40s on Sunday. Sunday- sunshine will allow for a quick warmup through the afternoon. Highs in the 70s statewide.

Temperatures will remain above normal Monday and Tuesday with highs in 70s to near 80. There’s a slight chance of showers Monday night and Tuesday night across mainly eastern southern Kansas. There’s some potential showers and sprinkles will linger into early Wednesday morning. Another cold front arrives on Wednesday with falling temperatures through the afternoon. Chilly Thursday with highs in the 60s, then back to the 70s for Friday and next weekend.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Today: Clouds most of the day, then some peeks of sun. Wind: NE/SW 5-10. High: 63

Tonight: Partly cloudy to mostly clear. Wind: SW 5-10. Low: 47

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Wind: SW 5-10. High: 78

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Wind: S Light. Low: 52

Mon: High: 80 Mostly sunny, increasing clouds by afternoon; a few overnight showers.

Tue: High: 80 Low: 59 Partly cloudy and windy; isolated showers/rumbles overnight.

Wed: High: 77 Low: 57 Partly cloudy- falling afternoon temperatures. Windy.

Thu: High: 69 Low: 46 Mostly sunny, breezy and cool.

Fri: High: 73 Low: 43 Sunny and mild.

Sat: High: 77 Low: 47 Sunny and mild.

