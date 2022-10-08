Drought worsens wildfire conditions, fire officials mitigate

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The latest data from the U.S. Drought Monitor shows much of Kansas is in exceptional drought. Fire safety crews in Kansas are taking action now to limit the potential for fires in the coming months.

With the lack of moisture, this year has put much of Kansas into dangerous drought conditions; leaving parts of the state at high risk of wildfires.

“We are getting an uptick in initial attack activity more local fire departments,” said Mark Neely, the state fire management officer with Kansas Forrest Services.

Dry brush and leaves mixed with high winds could instantly start a fire even with the smallest of sparks. As the risk for fires increases, the Kansas Forest Service has upped its mitigation efforts by starting controlled burns in some of the most impacted areas, like southeast Kansas.

“Mitigate those fuels by burning them when it’s a 15 mph wind instead of a 60 mph wind. It never stops this time of year it’s more important because all these leaves are falling off the trees,” said Neely.

He said the state is doing what it can but he urges homeowners to maintain their lawns and grass.

“People just need to take a real good look around the property take the time to clean it up and then you could be a little more self-assured that your house may be resilient to a wildfire,” said Neely. “You got to be aware of the condition and know that right now the smallest spark can turn into a wildfire.”

If you are a home or land owner who is wanting to know the best ways to prepare for wildfire season, click here.

