Duggan, Johnston lead No. 17 TCU past Kansas; Daniels hurt

TCU quarterback Max Duggan, right, is chased by Kansas linebacker Craig Young as he runs the...
TCU quarterback Max Duggan, right, is chased by Kansas linebacker Craig Young as he runs the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Lawrence, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) - Max Duggan passed for three touchdowns in the second half, including the game-winning 24-yarder to Quinten Johnston with 1:36 left, and No. 17 TCU beat 19th-ranked Kansas 38-31.

The Horned Frogs are 5-0 for their best start since 2017 after winning the matchup of surprise unbeaten. Duggan was 23 of 33 for 308 yards and outdueled Kansas backup quarterback Jason Bean in a wild second half.

Jalon Daniels, who led the Jayhawks to five straight wins for their best start since 2009, suffered an injury to his right shoulder late in the first half.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sedgwick County Deputy Sidnee Carter, 22, died late Friday night (Oct. 7, 2022) in a crash near...
Sedgwick Co. Sheriff’s Office identifies deputy killed in crash near Maize
Nickerson Lady Panther #35 Ava Jones shoots a free throw attempt. The Nickerson Lady Panthers...
Iowa coach expresses doubt over Ava Jones’ basketball future
Two were arrested in an early morning FBI raid in Hutchinson.
FBI confirms presence in Hutchinson Wednesday
Kansas improved to 5-0 with a 14-11 win over Iowa St. on Oct 1, 2022; Lawrence, Kansas, USA
KU announces plans to ‘transform’ football stadium, mixed use space
Biden announces pardon for thousands of Americans convicted on simple possession of marijuana
Wichita attorney explains state impact from federal marijuana pardons

Latest News

Wichita Police Department badge
Wichita police officer arrested in Newton for DUI, possessing firearm
Eagles take it 26-21 at Riverfront Stadium
Carroll keeps the streak alive against KMC
Maize tops Derby in a game of the year candidate, 52-51. Kansas State commit Avery Johnson had...
Maize edges Derby in yet another instant classic
wildfire
Drought worsens wildfire conditions, fire officials mitigate