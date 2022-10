Duggan, Johnston lead No. 17 TCU past Kansas; Daniels hurt

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) - Max Duggan passed for three touchdowns in the second half, including the game-winning 24-yarder to Quinten Johnston with 1:36 left, and No. 17 TCU beat 19th-ranked Kansas 38-31.

The Horned Frogs are 5-0 for their best start since 2017 after winning the matchup of surprise unbeaten. Duggan was 23 of 33 for 308 yards and outdueled Kansas backup quarterback Jason Bean in a wild second half.

Jalon Daniels, who led the Jayhawks to five straight wins for their best start since 2009, suffered an injury to his right shoulder late in the first half.

