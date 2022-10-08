Hays celebrates 50 years of Oktoberfest

The city is celebrating its 50th anniversary recognizing “Volga German” heritage in the area.
By KWCH Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 9:08 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAYS, Kan. (KWCH) - The annual Oktoberfest celebration kicked off Friday in Hays reaching a golden milestone this year. The city is celebrating its 50th anniversary recognizing “Volga German” heritage in the area.

The two-day event kicked off with a welcoming ceremony, live polka music and a keg tap. Oktoberfest attendees can also enjoy a variety of food and drinks at the German market, including bratwursts and snicker doodles.

Also taking place during the festival are the homecoming ceremonies for Fort Hays State University and Hays High School with many alumni returning to Hays.

Oktoberfest has free admission and continues into Saturday, starting at 11 a.m. with the Fort Hays State homecoming parade on Main Street.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Two were arrested in an early morning FBI raid in Hutchinson.
FBI confirms presence in Hutchinson Wednesday
Pat Bollig was arrested in Cancun after accidentally leaving bullets in a carry-on bag, his...
Wichita husband booked into Mexican prison for ‘simple mistake’
420783
Former Sonic employee recounts experience after franchisee fined for violating child labor laws
Textron Aviation Wichita Sign
Textron announces ‘Returnships’ for those re-entering workforce
Logan County, Okla. sheriff's deputies arrested 30-year-old Dustin Slocum after they found him...
Man rides back of semi from Wichita to Guthrie, Okla.

Latest News

Hays Oktoberfest
Hays celebrates 50 years of Oktoberfest
Riverfront Stadium grounds crew
Riverfront Stadium prepares to host its first high school football game
Holiday Galleria
100s of vendors at Holiday Galleria
Goddard teacher saves choking student
Goddard teacher recognized for saving student’s life at school