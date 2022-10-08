Hays celebrates 50 years of Oktoberfest

HAYS, Kan. (KWCH) - The annual Oktoberfest celebration kicked off Friday in Hays reaching a golden milestone this year. The city is celebrating its 50th anniversary recognizing “Volga German” heritage in the area.

The two-day event kicked off with a welcoming ceremony, live polka music and a keg tap. Oktoberfest attendees can also enjoy a variety of food and drinks at the German market, including bratwursts and snicker doodles.

Also taking place during the festival are the homecoming ceremonies for Fort Hays State University and Hays High School with many alumni returning to Hays.

Oktoberfest has free admission and continues into Saturday, starting at 11 a.m. with the Fort Hays State homecoming parade on Main Street.

