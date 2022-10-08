Police: Investigation in Excelsior Springs still active, no new information released

A woman reported to police Friday morning that she had been held against her will and sexually...
A woman reported to police Friday morning that she had been held against her will and sexually assaulted.(Emily Rittman, KCTV5)
By Nick Sloan
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 5:17 PM CDT
EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, Mo. (KCTV) --- The investigation into an Excelsior Springs crime scene continued Saturday, but no additional developments were announced.

A reported kidnapping and sexual assault investigation was launched Friday after a woman began banging on doors just before 7:45 a.m. on Friday morning. She told witnesses she had escaped a home in the city.

A man was taken into custody after the investigation was launched in the 300 block of Old Orchard St.

Timothy Haslett Jr. was charged with first-degree rape, first-degree kidnapping, and second-degree assault.

In a statement on Saturday, the Excelsior Springs Police Department said they have “numerous items” to be examined in the home.

“There are numerous items in the residence that have to be sorted through and it is a slow, painstaking process,” Chief of Police Greg Dull said. “We are very appreciative of the assistance we have received from the Kansas City Police Department’s Crime Scene Investigation Unit.  We are also very appreciative of the support we have received from the Excelsior Springs community.”

The chief said the investigation is still active and additional charges could come if evidence of additional crimes is found.

