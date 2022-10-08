Sunny and warmer Sunday

Highs return to the 70s
Forecast high temperatures Sunday.
Forecast high temperatures Sunday.(KWCH)
By Peyton Sanders
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that warmer weather is on the way Sunday and for most of the week ahead.

It will be a chilly start to the day Sunday with morning low temperatures in the 40s. Afternoon highs will reach the mid to upper 70s, which will be about 10 to 15 degrees warmer than Saturday.

The warmer weather will continue for the workweek with highs remaining in the 70s to near 80.

Rain chances will return early in the week with the first round coming to south central and eastern Kansas Monday evening and into the night.

A second round of rain is expected as a cold front pushes through the state Tuesday night. Rain chances will be highest over central and eastern Kansas.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Decreasing clouds. Wind: SW 5-10. Low: 48

Tomorrow: Sunny and warmer. Wind: SW/W 5-10. High: 79

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Wind: Light. Low: 52

Mon: High: 80 Increasing clouds; scattered evening and overnight showers.

Tue: High: 82 Low: 61 Partly cloudy and windy; scattered storms overnight.

Wed: High: 77 Low: 58 Mostly sunny.

Thu: High: 71 Low: 46 Sunny and breezy.

Fri: High: 77 Low: 43 Sunny.

Sat: High: 80 Low: 52 Mostly sunny.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sedgwick County Deputy Sidnee Carter, 22, died late Friday night (Oct. 7, 2022) in a crash near...
Sedgwick Co. Sheriff’s Office identifies deputy killed in crash near Maize
Nickerson Lady Panther #35 Ava Jones shoots a free throw attempt. The Nickerson Lady Panthers...
Iowa coach expresses doubt over Ava Jones’ basketball future
Two were arrested in an early morning FBI raid in Hutchinson.
FBI confirms presence in Hutchinson Wednesday
Kansas improved to 5-0 with a 14-11 win over Iowa St. on Oct 1, 2022; Lawrence, Kansas, USA
KU announces plans to ‘transform’ football stadium, mixed use space
Biden announces pardon for thousands of Americans convicted on simple possession of marijuana
Wichita attorney explains state impact from federal marijuana pardons

Latest News

Cool today- warmer Sunday
Cool today, warmer Sunday
Weekend forecast for Wichita.
Cool again Saturday, warmer Sunday
Rain chances around Kansas today.
Temperatures take a tumble today
Forecast high temperatures Friday.
Much cooler Friday, a few rain showers possible