Sunny and warmer Sunday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that warmer weather is on the way Sunday and for most of the week ahead.

It will be a chilly start to the day Sunday with morning low temperatures in the 40s. Afternoon highs will reach the mid to upper 70s, which will be about 10 to 15 degrees warmer than Saturday.

The warmer weather will continue for the workweek with highs remaining in the 70s to near 80.

Rain chances will return early in the week with the first round coming to south central and eastern Kansas Monday evening and into the night.

A second round of rain is expected as a cold front pushes through the state Tuesday night. Rain chances will be highest over central and eastern Kansas.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Decreasing clouds. Wind: SW 5-10. Low: 48

Tomorrow: Sunny and warmer. Wind: SW/W 5-10. High: 79

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Wind: Light. Low: 52

Mon: High: 80 Increasing clouds; scattered evening and overnight showers.

Tue: High: 82 Low: 61 Partly cloudy and windy; scattered storms overnight.

Wed: High: 77 Low: 58 Mostly sunny.

Thu: High: 71 Low: 46 Sunny and breezy.

Fri: High: 77 Low: 43 Sunny.

Sat: High: 80 Low: 52 Mostly sunny.

