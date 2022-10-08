Three children killed in crash on Kansas Turnpike south of Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Authorities were on the scene Saturday morning of a wreck along the Kansas Turnpike.

The Kansas Turnpike Authorities issued an alert at 9:15 a.m. about an incident in the southbound lanes at mile marker 172. The location is just south of Topeka, near the SW 69th St. overpass.

Officials said a call came in at 9:08 a.m. reporting a two vehicle crash between a semi-truck and a mini-van. The Kansas Highway Patrol said five people were in the van, and as of 1:00 p.m., three juveniles Kylie Lund, 9, Laila El Azari, 9, and Brooklyn Peery, 8, all from Topeka were killed in the wreck.

The driver Amber Marie Peery, 32 and another passenger Gabriella Ponomarez, 8 both of Topeka, were taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the semi-truck, Robert Hosey Russell, 70, of Huntsville, Alabama was not injured.

People traveling the area were urged to use caution.

Just after 2:30 p.m., KTA said all southbound lanes have reopened.

KTA Alert: I335 172.2 SB S of Topeka, all lanes open. — Kansas Turnpike (@KansasTurnpike) October 8, 2022

Scott McWilliams, Superintendent of USD 437, released the following statement on Saturday afternoon: “On Saturday, October 8, three Auburn-Washburn elementary students passed away in an automobile accident. These students include a Jay Shideler Elementary third grader along with two Farley Elementary fourth graders. We are keeping these students and their families in our thoughts. Such a loss raises emotions and questions for our entire school community, especially our students. Our schools have crisis teams made up of professionals trained to help with the needs of students, parents, and school personnel at difficult times such as this. On Monday morning, Farley Elementary and Jay Shideler Elementary students will be notified in an age-appropriate manner about what occurred. There will be designated areas of support offered to students who need time to process, discuss, or grieve. We will have counselors and social workers available to meet with students and staff members as needed.”

13 NEWS will provide additional information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.