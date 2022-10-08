Wichita man who had nationwide warrant arrested in Jackson County

Michael Burris III
Michael Burris III(Jackson County Sheriff's Office)
By Alex Carter
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 10:38 AM CDT
JACKSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Wichita man who had an extraditable warrant out for his arrest Thursday night in Jackson County.

According to authorities, Michael Burris III, 35, of Wichita was pulled over by deputies near 118th and U.S. Highway 75 around 11:30 p.m. for a traffic violation.

During the stop, the deputy believed Burris was providing false information about his identity. An ID was discovered, and deputies learned that Burris had a nationwide warrant out for his arrest for aggravated assault, distribution of opiates, and numerous other charges out of Reno County.

Burris was transported to the Jackson County Jail and charged with felony interference for providing false information.

