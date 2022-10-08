WPD chief finalists discuss careers, interest in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Seven months into operating without a permanent chief, two finalists emerged to take over leadership of the Wichita Police Department. Earlier this week, the City of Wichita announced its search for a new police chief narrowed to two finalists. Friday, 12 News reporter spoke with Mario Knapp and Joseph Sullivan about their interests in the position and what they could bring to the WPD.

Both Knapp and Sullivan are law-enforcement veterans who are looking to jump back in after retiring from large departments in the eastern U.S.

Knapp retired from the Miami Dade Police Department in 2021 with the rank of Major. He then went on to work as the vice president of training for Wrap Technologies, which makes specialized restraint systems for law enforcement use. He’s also been running a tactical rappelling training company.

Sullivan retired from Philadelphia’s police department in 2020 as deputy commissioner. He also runs a charity to support families and children of fallen first responders. After leading the Philadelphia Police Department, Sullivan works for a company selling body armor and personal protection equipment.

In addressing their interests in returning to work as a leader for a department, Knapp discussed making a difference.

“As far as the way law enforcement and the industry have gone in the last few years, I felt like I want to be a part of the change of this, for the good of the industry, and I decided to come back,” he said.

When it comes to why their interested in leading the WPD, Sullivan said Wichita is “really an up and coming city that’s got a great reputation with a great quality of life.”

“And it’s a good-sized police department, fairly large city,” he said. “It checked all the boxes for me as a challenge that I would love to take on.”

Both finalists said they’re focusing on transparency to have a stronger relationship with the community.

“I want to make sure the police are interacting with the public in a positive and professional manner and that people have a higher regard for the police department,” Sullivan said.

Knapp emphasized the importance of trust.

“What I’ve been reading is consistent with what I want to bring there, and that is public service by means of public trust,” he said.

Knapp and Sullivan expressed excitement about the opportunity in Wichita.

“I hope to be the person who helps establish a relationship with the community that leads the department going into the future,” Knapp said.

Sullivan said his pursuit of being Wichita’s next police chief is “a full commitment.”

“Make no mistake about it. I look forward to completely embrace the City of Wichita,” he said.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com