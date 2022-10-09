Mild Monday, then rain chances return

Highs near 80
Forecast high temperatures Monday.
Forecast high temperatures Monday.(KWCH)
By Peyton Sanders
Published: Oct. 9, 2022 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that chances for rain will return to parts of Kansas for the start of the week as mild weather continues.

It will be a cool start to the day Monday with morning low temperatures in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Afternoon highs will make it to near 80 degrees statewide with mostly sunny skies.

Clouds will increase over south central and eastern Kansas late in the day, and a few rain showers could develop during the evening and into the night.

Warmer weather is expected Tuesday with highs in the low to mid 80s. South winds will be gusty, especially during the afternoon.

A cold front will move through the state Tuesday night, bringing a chance of scattered showers and storms to portions of central and eastern Kansas.

Rain totals from Monday night through Tuesday night will remain light for most locations as the rain will move quickly. Up to a quarter inch will be possible over central and eastern Kansas.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: Light. Low: 51

Tomorrow: Increasing clouds. A few rain showers possible during the evening. Wind: S 5-15. High: 82

Tomorrow Night: A few rain showers possible, otherwise partly cloudy. Wind: S 10-15. Low: 61

Tue: High: 84 Partly cloudy and windy; scattered storms overnight.

Wed: High: 75 Low: 56 Mostly sunny. Breezy.

Thu: High: 73 Low: 46 Sunny and breezy.

Fri: High: 78 Low: 43 Sunny.

Sat: High: 80 Low: 52 Mostly sunny.

Sun: High: 70 Low: 49 Mostly sunny.

