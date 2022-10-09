WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County Emergency dispatchers confirm a large structure fire near Broadway and Murdock.

Around 9:40 p.m. Saturday crews were called to a 3-alarm house fire near Murdock and Broadway. Murdock has been closed in both directions as crews work the scene.

Working house fire at Murdock and Broadway. Crews have heavy fire visible from two residences. Murdock being closed both directions of travel, Broadway will be heavily congested. Second alarm dispatched. #ictfire #icttraffic — WichitaFireDept (@WichitaFireDept) October 9, 2022

We have a crew headed to the scene.

