Structure fire near broadway and Murdock

By KWCH Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 10:19 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County Emergency dispatchers confirm a large structure fire near Broadway and Murdock.

Around 9:40 p.m. Saturday crews were called to a 3-alarm house fire near Murdock and Broadway. Murdock has been closed in both directions as crews work the scene.

We have a crew headed to the scene.

